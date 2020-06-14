Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lawrence renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Oread
3 Units Available
Melrose Court
1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$675
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1235 sqft
A beautiful area in a residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool and full gym. Lots of extra storage and private parking provided. Within walking distance of Kansas University. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,220
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1052 sqft
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
East Lawrence
1 Unit Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
East Lawrence
2 Units Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5400 Overland Dr.
5400 Overland Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1159 sqft
Why are you looking for a renter? I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).
City Guide for Lawrence, KS

Score! You’ve decided to find a new apartment... Just a 45 minute drive from Kansas City, it’s the 6th largest city in the state of Kansas with a population of nearly 90,000.

Finding an apartment or duplex to rent in Lawrence is fairly easy, as they are scattered throughout the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lawrence, KS

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lawrence renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

