209 Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Right when you walk into the home the main living space is just off to your left hand side. It also has high ceilings as well. The kitchen is amazing which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. The formal dining room has a view of the backyard and the nice deck. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached with it along with a large walk in closest. Two other bedrooms are on the main level. The finished basement offers an additional living space as well as another bathroom. The basement also has the 4th bedroom. the additional living space in the basement has a wood burning fireplace. The backyard has a nice chain link fence and the property backs up to a small creek. The backyard also offers additional storage space with a shed. Come checkout this home today before its gone!

