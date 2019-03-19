All apartments in Lansing
209 Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 Valley Drive

209 Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

209 Valley Dr, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Right when you walk into the home the main living space is just off to your left hand side. It also has high ceilings as well. The kitchen is amazing which includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. The formal dining room has a view of the backyard and the nice deck. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached with it along with a large walk in closest. Two other bedrooms are on the main level. The finished basement offers an additional living space as well as another bathroom. The basement also has the 4th bedroom. the additional living space in the basement has a wood burning fireplace. The backyard has a nice chain link fence and the property backs up to a small creek. The backyard also offers additional storage space with a shed. Come checkout this home today before its gone!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Valley Drive have any available units?
209 Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
What amenities does 209 Valley Drive have?
Some of 209 Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
