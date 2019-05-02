All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 818 Valerie Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
818 Valerie Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

818 Valerie Ln

818 Valerie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

818 Valerie Lane, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
818 Valerie Ln Available 05/07/19 BEAUTIFUL GARDNER home COMING SOON-Get on the waiting list!! - Showings begin May 1st! Register to be notified when showings begin, Follow the link:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/884694?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Lovingly maintained, updated, and move in ready! Come home and relax in your formal living room or the lower level, finished, walk out family room. Enjoy cooking in your fully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite, tons of cabinet space, and perfect hardwood floors. Get some fresh air on the inviting and spacious new front porch or hang out back on the large patio while the kids and/or pets play in the ideally sized, fenced backyard. Spacious master bedroom plus two bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Very clean, unfinished sub basement great for additional storage as well. Neutral, updated paint throughout. Kitchen remodel in 2013, New Roof in 2012, New deck/front porch in 2015, New Water Heater in 2016, & New Dishwasher in 2017.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4840073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Valerie Ln have any available units?
818 Valerie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Valerie Ln have?
Some of 818 Valerie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Valerie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
818 Valerie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Valerie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Valerie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 818 Valerie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 818 Valerie Ln offers parking.
Does 818 Valerie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Valerie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Valerie Ln have a pool?
No, 818 Valerie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 818 Valerie Ln have accessible units?
No, 818 Valerie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Valerie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Valerie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City