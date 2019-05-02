Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

818 Valerie Ln Available 05/07/19 BEAUTIFUL GARDNER home COMING SOON-Get on the waiting list!! - Showings begin May 1st! Register to be notified when showings begin, Follow the link:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/884694?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



Lovingly maintained, updated, and move in ready! Come home and relax in your formal living room or the lower level, finished, walk out family room. Enjoy cooking in your fully remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite, tons of cabinet space, and perfect hardwood floors. Get some fresh air on the inviting and spacious new front porch or hang out back on the large patio while the kids and/or pets play in the ideally sized, fenced backyard. Spacious master bedroom plus two bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Very clean, unfinished sub basement great for additional storage as well. Neutral, updated paint throughout. Kitchen remodel in 2013, New Roof in 2012, New deck/front porch in 2015, New Water Heater in 2016, & New Dishwasher in 2017.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



