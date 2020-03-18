All apartments in Gardner
581 Woodson Ln

581 Woodson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

581 Woodson Lane, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful Gardner Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1228804?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Move right into this well cared for town home conveniently located by Moonlight elementary and Stonecreek Park. This split entry home offers large bedrooms, a huge master closet and master bath with a double vanity. Plenty of storage in the many closets located throughout the home. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. HOA dues covered in the rent and include building maintenance, lawn and snow removal.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO DOGS, Cats allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5498497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Woodson Ln have any available units?
581 Woodson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 581 Woodson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
581 Woodson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Woodson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Woodson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 581 Woodson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 581 Woodson Ln offers parking.
Does 581 Woodson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 581 Woodson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Woodson Ln have a pool?
No, 581 Woodson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 581 Woodson Ln have accessible units?
No, 581 Woodson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Woodson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Woodson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Woodson Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Woodson Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
