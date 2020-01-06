All apartments in Gardner
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

31831 West 172nd Street

31831 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

31831 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newer three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.
Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. The lot itself backs up to a wooded pasture area for a little extra privacy.

The Plum Creek community is conveniently located off W 183rd St & S Center St, a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.
This home is worth a look...

A fence can be added for an additional $50 per month.

Utilize the self-showing system on this property here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1118735?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31831 West 172nd Street have any available units?
31831 West 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 31831 West 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31831 West 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31831 West 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31831 West 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street offer parking?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31831 West 172nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31831 West 172nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
