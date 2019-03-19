All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31795 West 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31795 West 171st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31795 West 171st Street

31795 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31795 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL... $99 First Month Rent with a signed lease by January 31st!!

This brand new Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31795 West 171st Street have any available units?
31795 West 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 31795 West 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
31795 West 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31795 West 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31795 West 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 31795 West 171st Street offer parking?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 31795 West 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31795 West 171st Street have a pool?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 31795 West 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31795 West 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31795 West 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31795 West 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City