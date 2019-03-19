31795 West 171st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL... $99 First Month Rent with a signed lease by January 31st!!



This brand new Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look...



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.