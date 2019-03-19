All apartments in Gardner
31790 West 171st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31790 West 171st Street

31790 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

31790 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** First Month Rent $99!!

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

