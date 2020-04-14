All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 17170 Kill Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
17170 Kill Creek Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

17170 Kill Creek Road

17170 Kill Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17170 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17170 Kill Creek Road Available 04/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home

Enjoy this beautiful home located in the St. John's Community in Gardner, KS!

This home is located minutes from Gardner Junction Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and Big Bull Creek Disc Golf.

We are PET FRIENDLY!!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5620341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have any available units?
17170 Kill Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 17170 Kill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
17170 Kill Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17170 Kill Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17170 Kill Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road offer parking?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17170 Kill Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17170 Kill Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City