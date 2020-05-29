Amenities

17162 Pratt Street Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view July 1st!



Three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The Patriot floor plan provides 1,494 square feet of room that includes a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Modern palette and luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.



This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage plus room for the kids to play.



The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.



Ask about our hometown hero program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



