Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
17162 Pratt Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

17162 Pratt Street

17162 Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

17162 Pratt Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17162 Pratt Street Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view July 1st!

Three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The Patriot floor plan provides 1,494 square feet of room that includes a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Modern palette and luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage plus room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

Ask about our hometown hero program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5779160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17162 Pratt Street have any available units?
17162 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 17162 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
17162 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17162 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17162 Pratt Street is pet friendly.
Does 17162 Pratt Street offer parking?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not offer parking.
Does 17162 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17162 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 17162 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17162 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17162 Pratt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17162 Pratt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
