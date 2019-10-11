All apartments in Fairway
Find more places like 4612 West 62nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairway, KS
/
4612 West 62nd Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM

4612 West 62nd Street

4612 West 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4612 West 62nd Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful, well maintained Fairway home sits in established neighborhood 5 miles from Country Club Plaza. This home has four bedrooms, two baths and is much larger than appears from the street. Spacious, light and airy rooms are nicely accentuated by new carpet and hardwood flooring. It is footsteps from new State-of-the Art Highlands Elementary School and walking distance to Indian Hills Middle School and Shawnee Mission East High School. It's large kitchen and family room feature gorgeous hardwood parquet floors. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, new back splash, sink and faucet. A refrigerator w/ice maker, stove, and dishwasher are included. The entire house has central a/c and heat. The family room features a wood burning stove, couple this with muliple ceiling fans and an attic fan really provides for a cozy environment. The home has a double drive and an attached 1 car garage. A short walk to Fairway Park which offers an Olympic pool, tennis courts, and numerous programs. The large backyard is partially fenced and has a covered stone patio that is great grilling or entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 West 62nd Street have any available units?
4612 West 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 4612 West 62nd Street have?
Some of 4612 West 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 West 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 West 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 West 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4612 West 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairway.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 West 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 West 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 4612 West 62nd Street has a pool.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 West 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 West 62nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 West 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4612 West 62nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMission, KSRoeland Park, KS
Merriam, KSNorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSPlatte City, MOKearney, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City