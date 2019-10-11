4612 West 62nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This beautiful, well maintained Fairway home sits in established neighborhood 5 miles from Country Club Plaza. This home has four bedrooms, two baths and is much larger than appears from the street. Spacious, light and airy rooms are nicely accentuated by new carpet and hardwood flooring. It is footsteps from new State-of-the Art Highlands Elementary School and walking distance to Indian Hills Middle School and Shawnee Mission East High School. It's large kitchen and family room feature gorgeous hardwood parquet floors. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, new back splash, sink and faucet. A refrigerator w/ice maker, stove, and dishwasher are included. The entire house has central a/c and heat. The family room features a wood burning stove, couple this with muliple ceiling fans and an attic fan really provides for a cozy environment. The home has a double drive and an attached 1 car garage. A short walk to Fairway Park which offers an Olympic pool, tennis courts, and numerous programs. The large backyard is partially fenced and has a covered stone patio that is great grilling or entertaining.