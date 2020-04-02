All apartments in Westfield
992 Retford Dr
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

992 Retford Dr

992 Retford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

992 Retford Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77047b009c ---- This amazing 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom two story home in Maple Village in Westfield is move-in ready and has it all. The main level is just perfect and offers a large living room with gas fireplace, separate dining room, half bath and amazing kitchen with breakfast room. There is also a beautiful sunroom. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher and offers a pantry. Laundry room is located on the main level and is stocked with a washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms along with a loft area. The master suite offers double vanity sinks. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in backyard with a cutom patio area. HOA paid by owner. Security deposit = $1,875 Appliances included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilties of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. The stormwater and trash bill must remain in the home owners name and tenant pays a flat fee of $17.18 per month along with rent for this utility (amount subject to change per city policy). Water softener: Available for use by tenant but all maintenance and service costs are paid by tenant. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED A 2 Car Attached Garage Breakfast Room Fence Loft Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Retford Dr have any available units?
992 Retford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 992 Retford Dr have?
Some of 992 Retford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 Retford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
992 Retford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Retford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 992 Retford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 992 Retford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 992 Retford Dr offers parking.
Does 992 Retford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 992 Retford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Retford Dr have a pool?
No, 992 Retford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 992 Retford Dr have accessible units?
No, 992 Retford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Retford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 992 Retford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Retford Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 992 Retford Dr has units with air conditioning.
