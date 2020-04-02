992 Retford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77047b009c ---- This amazing 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom two story home in Maple Village in Westfield is move-in ready and has it all. The main level is just perfect and offers a large living room with gas fireplace, separate dining room, half bath and amazing kitchen with breakfast room. There is also a beautiful sunroom. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher and offers a pantry. Laundry room is located on the main level and is stocked with a washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms along with a loft area. The master suite offers double vanity sinks. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage and a fenced in backyard with a cutom patio area. HOA paid by owner. Security deposit = $1,875 Appliances included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilties of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash. The stormwater and trash bill must remain in the home owners name and tenant pays a flat fee of $17.18 per month along with rent for this utility (amount subject to change per city policy). Water softener: Available for use by tenant but all maintenance and service costs are paid by tenant. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED A 2 Car Attached Garage Breakfast Room Fence Loft Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit