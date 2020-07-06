All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 17850 Sundial Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
17850 Sundial Dr
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:00 PM

17850 Sundial Dr

17850 Sundial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17850 Sundial Drive, Westfield, IN 46062
Pebble Run at Sandpiper Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
New Years Special: $0 Application Fee if you apply today! This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Like new! Fresh paint, white cabinets, new bathroom vanity, and all new flooring throughout! One story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths across a split-bedroom layout for extra privacy. The master bedroom features a private bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen includes NEW counters refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and a nice backyard! Located in a quiet community in a desirable location near major shopping centers! The neighborhood provides a community playground and children attend Westfield Washington Public Schools. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Small dogs with approval and fee(s). No cats. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17850 Sundial Dr have any available units?
17850 Sundial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 17850 Sundial Dr have?
Some of 17850 Sundial Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17850 Sundial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17850 Sundial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17850 Sundial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17850 Sundial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17850 Sundial Dr offers parking.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17850 Sundial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr have a pool?
No, 17850 Sundial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr have accessible units?
No, 17850 Sundial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17850 Sundial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17850 Sundial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17850 Sundial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis