17850 Sundial Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

New Years Special: $0 Application Fee if you apply today! This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Like new! Fresh paint, white cabinets, new bathroom vanity, and all new flooring throughout! One story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths across a split-bedroom layout for extra privacy. The master bedroom features a private bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen includes NEW counters refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, and a nice backyard! Located in a quiet community in a desirable location near major shopping centers! The neighborhood provides a community playground and children attend Westfield Washington Public Schools. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Small dogs with approval and fee(s). No cats. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.