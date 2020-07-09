15845 Falcons Fire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool

5 Bedroom Home in Westfield Schools! - Fabulous newer construction home in Viking Meadows with 5 bedrooms, sun room, great yard & finished basement. Beautiful neighborhood amenities and great location to schools and shopping. Steps from the Monon Trail and a short drive to Clay Terrace. You'll enjoy new hardwood floors, granite counter tops and a huge finished basement with full bath and bedroom. Convenient to US 31 and Grand Park - this location can't be beat! Dogs allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). 12 month minimum lease. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5146787)