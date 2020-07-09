All apartments in Westfield
15845 Falcons Fire Drive

Location

15845 Falcons Fire Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Blue Grass at Viking Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
5 Bedroom Home in Westfield Schools! - Fabulous newer construction home in Viking Meadows with 5 bedrooms, sun room, great yard & finished basement. Beautiful neighborhood amenities and great location to schools and shopping. Steps from the Monon Trail and a short drive to Clay Terrace. You'll enjoy new hardwood floors, granite counter tops and a huge finished basement with full bath and bedroom. Convenient to US 31 and Grand Park - this location can't be beat! Dogs allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). 12 month minimum lease. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5146787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have any available units?
15845 Falcons Fire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have?
Some of 15845 Falcons Fire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15845 Falcons Fire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15845 Falcons Fire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15845 Falcons Fire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive offer parking?
No, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive has a pool.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have accessible units?
No, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15845 Falcons Fire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15845 Falcons Fire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
