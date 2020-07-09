All apartments in Westfield
14 Sleepy Hollow Dr
14 Sleepy Hollow Dr

14 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Welcoming Home in Sleepy Hollow, Westfield - Property Id: 286942

Perfect location in Westfield! Newly-remodeled home, tucked away in the charming and quiet Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood, yet still next door to Westfield's growth and excellent schools.

A smart, spacious 3bed/2bath layout; large 2-car garage with room for storage; and a fenced-in back yard.

Owned and managed by local resident who cares about the property.

Cats and qualified dogs are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286942
Property Id 286942

(RLNE5804880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

