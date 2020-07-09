14 Sleepy Hollow Dr

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Welcoming Home in Sleepy Hollow, Westfield - Property Id: 286942
Perfect location in Westfield! Newly-remodeled home, tucked away in the charming and quiet Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood, yet still next door to Westfield's growth and excellent schools.
A smart, spacious 3bed/2bath layout; large 2-car garage with room for storage; and a fenced-in back yard.
Owned and managed by local resident who cares about the property.
Cats and qualified dogs are welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286942
