Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:45 AM

2412 Depauw Dr.

2412 De Pauw Drive · (805) 208-1710
Location

2412 De Pauw Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN 47906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 06/16/20 Charming Home in West Lafayette near Purdue - Property Id: 36536

This great home features an updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, built in closets, and a brand new water heater. The two bed, one bath sits in a safe neighborhood near walking trails, shopping, and Purdue University. The back yard looks towards a vacant lot and boasts a brick paved patio. The home is close to Purdue campus, major highways/interstates, (I65 / US52 / US231), shopping and much more. The low maintenance home is perfect for just starting
out or downsizing. This home is kept very clean.

Looking for 2 year lease. Call or email with any questions or apply at turbotenant.com
clancer9@yahoo.com
765-761-2307
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36536
Property Id 36536

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have any available units?
2412 Depauw Dr. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2412 Depauw Dr. have?
Some of 2412 Depauw Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Depauw Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Depauw Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Depauw Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Depauw Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tippecanoe County.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. offer parking?
No, 2412 Depauw Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Depauw Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have a pool?
No, 2412 Depauw Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2412 Depauw Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Depauw Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Depauw Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Depauw Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
