2412 Depauw Dr.

Available 06/16/20 Charming Home in West Lafayette near Purdue - Property Id: 36536
This great home features an updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, built in closets, and a brand new water heater. The two bed, one bath sits in a safe neighborhood near walking trails, shopping, and Purdue University. The back yard looks towards a vacant lot and boasts a brick paved patio. The home is close to Purdue campus, major highways/interstates, (I65 / US52 / US231), shopping and much more. The low maintenance home is perfect for just starting
out or downsizing. This home is kept very clean.
Looking for 2 year lease. Call or email with any questions or apply at turbotenant.com
clancer9@yahoo.com
765-761-2307
No Pets Allowed
