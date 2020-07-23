/
White County
64 Apartments for rent in White County, IN
713 Bluewater Drive
713 Bluewater Drive, Monticello, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1225 sqft
Remodeled Lake level Lake Freeman home with multiple decks, permanent lift and roof top deck. Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with 1,225 square feet of living space in an excellent location.
1140 N Diamond Point Court
1140 North Diamond Point Court, White County, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
624 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment for lease. 624 square feet located above the garage of a waterfront home on Freeman. The apartment includes appliances and water. Tenant pays for electric/gas. One full months rent deposit is required. No pets allowed.
5953 E Liberty Drive
5953 East Liberty Drive, White County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1284 sqft
Beautifully crafted wood home on Lake Shafer with 3 bedrooms. Fully furnished and available to rent this Summer August 15- September with utilities included. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and trash service.
110 South Main Street - Office 2
110 S Main St, Monticello, IN
Studio
$400
800 sqft
This is a private office with Shared reception area and a shared conference room. Located in downtown this recently renovated office is perfect for your service business. Historic building in downtown, across from the movie theatre.
12 W 500 N
12 West 500 North, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful and private but right in town - Property Id: 324281 Welcome to a slice of heaven. Chances like this don't come up often. This home sits on an acre with enormous trees and evergreens.
2134 E 600 N 8B
2134 East 600 North, Battle Ground, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2134 E 600 N 8B Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex / Tippecanoe School Corporation - Call us today for a tour! 765-807-6683 (RLNE4911445)
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
209 North Street - 6
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
912 Princess Drive
912 Princess Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Great home located in West Lafayette school district offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home offers so much living space with separate living and family room.
2916 Bowfield
2916 Bowfield Way, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3+2 home near Purdue - Property Id: 99199 This is a beautifully updated, immaculately-kept three bedroom, two bathroom home with nicer appliances and a large fenced yard that is a short drive to Purdue and close to great shopping .
3121 Bluster Ct
3121 Bluster Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home close to Purdue - Property Id: 155303 Gorgeous three bedroom home with open, bright living space and newly renovated floors throughout.
New Chauncey
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
176 Littleton St
176 Littleton Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
469 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 bed 1 bath ~~ Littleton House Apartments - Property Id: 323710 Small building 5 minutes to student union and Panda Express. Great location. Onsite laundry and parking lot. Balcony and select units have skylights.
2208 Carlisle Rd
2208 Carlisle Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
2208 Carlisle Rd Available 08/08/20 4 bed 2 bath - Located in the West Lafayette school district this house is an absolute must see! Spacious, hardwood floors, Family room, living room, fenced in back yard, HUGE master suite and so much
1511 W 350 N
1511 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
SPACIOUS 4 Bed 2 Bath Apartment with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - This is a spacious 4 bed 2 bath apartment is located in West Lafayette. This property has all utilities included. (RLNE5965167)
1936 Halyard
1936 Halyard Street, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bed 2 bath - This great house is filled with space, comfort and the overall feeling of home. Newly built, in a great school district and only minutes away from campus! How would you not want to at least check it out! (RLNE5964851)
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
3540-1 Bethel Dr
3540 Bethel Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 224368 Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 900 sq ft. Large living room with 1 bath near shopping. Recently remodeled with new windows and appliances including W/D.
328 Leatherwood Way
328 Leatherwood Way, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1556 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Immaculate newer home / Purdue proximate - Property Id: 318687 This newer, immaculate three bedroom, two bath West Lafayette home is bright, beautiful and features vaulted ceilings, split floor-plan, and chef's kitchen that
2402 Edison
2402 Edison Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1178 sqft
2402 Edison Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 2 car garage - Wake up to a beautiful pond view in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in Lindberg Village.
2061 Klondike Rd
2061 Klondike Rd, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
2061 Klondike Rd Available 09/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bathroom - Located near Lindberg Village, this three bedroom sits back from the road on an acre of land.
