1936 Cal Dr

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

COZY 2 BR/2BA IN GREAT, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - Welcome to Colony Pines! Enjoy this great location close to everything in West Lafayette and not too far from campus! This cozy condo boasts a deck to relax, a 2 car garage, and a den off the back of the home with French doors, giving you a perfect space for studying or relaxing! All appliances, mowing, and trash included in lease. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Available for immediate move in.

Employment/income, rental history, and proof of funds required for all applications.



No Pets Allowed



