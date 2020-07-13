All apartments in Tippecanoe County
1936 Cal Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1936 Cal Dr

1936 Cal Drive · (765) 420-8200
Location

1936 Cal Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN 47906

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1936 Cal Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY 2 BR/2BA IN GREAT, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD - Welcome to Colony Pines! Enjoy this great location close to everything in West Lafayette and not too far from campus! This cozy condo boasts a deck to relax, a 2 car garage, and a den off the back of the home with French doors, giving you a perfect space for studying or relaxing! All appliances, mowing, and trash included in lease. Tenant pays all other utilities.
Available for immediate move in.
Employment/income, rental history, and proof of funds required for all applications.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Cal Dr have any available units?
1936 Cal Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1936 Cal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Cal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Cal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Cal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tippecanoe County.
Does 1936 Cal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Cal Dr offers parking.
Does 1936 Cal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Cal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Cal Dr have a pool?
No, 1936 Cal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Cal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1936 Cal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Cal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Cal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Cal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Cal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
