4977 West 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great value in the heart of the Speedway main street redevelopment with assigned parking just a few steps away from your front door. Walking distance to the main street area restaurants and shopping. The Indy bus line stops at the property, 10 minutes from IUPUI & 13 minutes from Butler. This is a 10 unit complex with great comfort and convenience. Two blocks from the turn one entrance at the track! Full size washer & dryer in the apartment. Renter pays for electric and a $25/mo fee for trash, water/sewage, and hot water.