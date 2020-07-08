4977 West 16th Street

Amenities
Great value in the heart of the Speedway main street redevelopment with assigned parking just a few steps away from your front door. Walking distance to the main street area restaurants and shopping. The Indy bus line stops at the property, 10 minutes from IUPUI & 13 minutes from Butler. This is a 10 unit complex with great comfort and convenience. Two blocks from the turn one entrance at the track! Full size washer & dryer in the apartment. Renter pays for electric and a $25/mo fee for trash, water/sewage, and hot water.