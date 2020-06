Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen. updated full bath with laundry in unit! This unit is utility metered separately and is above commercial office space also for lease. Call list agent for more details.