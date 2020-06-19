1017 Keenan Court - 21A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.



This gorgeous condo features:

Granite countertops throughout, a 4-piece stainless steel kitchen appliance suite, in-unit washer and dryer hookups, LED lighting, central air conditioning, 12 foot ceilings boasting 8 foot doors and tons of large windows, access control entry, great closet space throughout, and much more!



These condos can also be purchased at any time. Furnished rental option is also available for an additional monthly fee.



Interested? Inquire today before this condo is gone!

Newly constructed 6 unit condo building.