All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 1017 Keenan Court - 21A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:57 PM

1017 Keenan Court - 21A

1017 Keenan Ct · (574) 329-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN 46615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.

This gorgeous condo features:
Granite countertops throughout, a 4-piece stainless steel kitchen appliance suite, in-unit washer and dryer hookups, LED lighting, central air conditioning, 12 foot ceilings boasting 8 foot doors and tons of large windows, access control entry, great closet space throughout, and much more!

These condos can also be purchased at any time. Furnished rental option is also available for an additional monthly fee.

Interested? Inquire today before this condo is gone!
Newly constructed 6 unit condo building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have any available units?
1017 Keenan Court - 21A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have?
Some of 1017 Keenan Court - 21A's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Keenan Court - 21A currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Keenan Court - 21A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Keenan Court - 21A pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A offer parking?
No, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have a pool?
No, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have accessible units?
No, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Keenan Court - 21A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1017 Keenan Court - 21A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1017 Keenan Court - 21A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd
South Bend, IN 46615
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617

Similar Pages

South Bend 1 BedroomsSouth Bend 2 Bedrooms
South Bend 3 BedroomsSouth Bend Apartments with Gym
South Bend Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIMishawaka, INElkhart, INValparaiso, IN
Michigan City, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Plymouth, INPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast South Bend
Rum Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity