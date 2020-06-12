/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portage, IN
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 10 miles of Portage
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Yorktowne Drive
2017 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$845
990 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring upstairs, large master has spacious walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
610 Union Street
610 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Don't miss out on this fully renovated main level unit with 2 bedrooms and a bath! Walk into your private entrance to the large kitchen leading to the living room and bath, as well as access to the large private fenced in yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
207 Taft Street
207 Taft Place, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Apply here. https://premieronerealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
