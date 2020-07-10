Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1225 sqft
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
637 Poplar Street
637 Poplar Street, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Spacious Apartment in heart of Plainfield - Property Id: 12910 Great 900 square foot apartment located in beautiful Plainfield, IN. Close to shopping, grocery, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$791
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
13 Units Available
Ameriplex
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$807
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$890
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Key Meadows
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Mills
6947 Raritan Drive
6947 Raritan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
Super three bedroom, two full bath ranch in the lovely Decatur Township Community of Pheasant Run. Step in to a vaulted foyer and enjoy the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard on the large back patio.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Valley Mills
5531 Story Court
5531 Story Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$854
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Bayswater
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$934
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.

July 2020 Plainfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plainfield rents increased slightly over the past month

Plainfield rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plainfield stand at $820 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Plainfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plainfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents were up 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Plainfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Plainfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Plainfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Plainfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Plainfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Plainfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Plainfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

