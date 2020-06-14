Apartment List
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
Results within 1 mile of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Silver Thorne
1 Unit Available
14947 MIA Drive
14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
20 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
22 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Nora - Far Northside
5 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$834
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
North Central
3 Units Available
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Room B: Furnished Private Bedroom, Shared 1.5 Baths Available 06/14/20 We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12936 Grenville St
12936 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Broad Ripple
1 Unit Available
6180 Kingsley Drive
6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent.

June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $879 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Noblesville.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

