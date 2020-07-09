All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:02 PM

19251 Outer Bank Road

Location

19251 Outer Bank Road, Noblesville, IN 46062
Morse Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
This spacious 4-bedroom home offers detailed moldings, a formal space, a family room with a fireplace, and a fenced back yard that backs to a peaceful wooded area. The living area flows into the breakfast area and kitchen with cherry cabinets and a tile backsplash for easy entertaining. The walk-in pantry offers plentiful storage. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower, and a private water closet. Close to schools, golf courses, shopping and dining!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19251 Outer Bank Road have any available units?
19251 Outer Bank Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19251 Outer Bank Road have?
Some of 19251 Outer Bank Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19251 Outer Bank Road currently offering any rent specials?
19251 Outer Bank Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19251 Outer Bank Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19251 Outer Bank Road is pet friendly.
Does 19251 Outer Bank Road offer parking?
No, 19251 Outer Bank Road does not offer parking.
Does 19251 Outer Bank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19251 Outer Bank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19251 Outer Bank Road have a pool?
No, 19251 Outer Bank Road does not have a pool.
Does 19251 Outer Bank Road have accessible units?
No, 19251 Outer Bank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19251 Outer Bank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19251 Outer Bank Road does not have units with dishwashers.
