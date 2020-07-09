19251 Outer Bank Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 4-bedroom home offers detailed moldings, a formal space, a family room with a fireplace, and a fenced back yard that backs to a peaceful wooded area. The living area flows into the breakfast area and kitchen with cherry cabinets and a tile backsplash for easy entertaining. The walk-in pantry offers plentiful storage. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower, and a private water closet. Close to schools, golf courses, shopping and dining!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.