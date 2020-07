Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 3-bedroom ranch home boasts a living room, a kitchen with laminate flooring, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area. French doors open to the fenced backyard complete with a patio and an over-sized storage shed. Close to lots of shopping and dining off of US-31, and less than 10 minutes to I-65 access!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.