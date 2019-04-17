All apartments in New Whiteland
New Whiteland, IN
777 Hickory Pine Drive
777 Hickory Pine Drive

777 Hickory Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

777 Hickory Pine Drive, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So many updates in this 3bed/2bath home! All new flooring through-out entire home, new light fixtures & ceiling fans, updated stainless steel appliances & fresh paint. Plenty of room in the kitchen w/large deck out back for entertaining & fenced-in backyard. Massive 24x16 great room, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet and garden tub w/shower. Large heated 2 car attached garage w/extra driveway space added recently. Great location, close to everything!
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

