Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
546 Mooreland Dr
546 Mooreland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
546 Mooreland Drive, New Whiteland, IN 46184
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Whiteland - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 1 bath, 1 story home near 31S & Tracey Rd in Johnson County.
Clark Pleasant schools. Gas heat, AC. Stove & refrigerator provided.
(RLNE3760950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have any available units?
546 Mooreland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Whiteland, IN
.
Is 546 Mooreland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
546 Mooreland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Mooreland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Whiteland
.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr offer parking?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have a pool?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have accessible units?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Mooreland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Mooreland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 Mooreland Dr has units with air conditioning.
