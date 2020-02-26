428 Mooreland Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1/2 off first months rent Beautiful Ranch Home w/ Garage - **** NEW LISTING with 1/2 off first months rent**** This beautiful ranch in New Whiteland has been newly renovated, and is ready to be a home to be proud of. The home features new paint, flooring, mechanicals, fixtures and so much more throughout the home. This rare find, and will not last long. This home also features a nice garage, perfect for Indiana winters!! Please reach out to Johnathon at jt@zuluscape.com to get more information!



(RLNE5431308)