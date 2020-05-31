321 Shelton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home. This open concept home features large living room with hardwood floors which flows directly into large eat in kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. One bedroom features french doors which leads out onto your back porch, this room could be used as an office or den. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups.Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult. Don't miss this one of a kind home in a established neighborhood. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $975, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.