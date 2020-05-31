All apartments in New Whiteland
Find more places like 321 Shelton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Whiteland, IN
/
321 Shelton Place
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:44 PM

321 Shelton Place

321 Shelton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Shelton Place, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home. This open concept home features large living room with hardwood floors which flows directly into large eat in kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. One bedroom features french doors which leads out onto your back porch, this room could be used as an office or den. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups.Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult. Don't miss this one of a kind home in a established neighborhood. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $975, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Shelton Place have any available units?
321 Shelton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 321 Shelton Place have?
Some of 321 Shelton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Shelton Place currently offering any rent specials?
321 Shelton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Shelton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Shelton Place is pet friendly.
Does 321 Shelton Place offer parking?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not offer parking.
Does 321 Shelton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Shelton Place have a pool?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not have a pool.
Does 321 Shelton Place have accessible units?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Shelton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Shelton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Shelton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INSeymour, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INGreensburg, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University