All apartments in New Whiteland
Find more places like 142 Hollybrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Whiteland, IN
/
142 Hollybrook Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

142 Hollybrook Drive

142 Hollybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

142 Hollybrook Drive, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An adorable little 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home with approximately 840 sq ft. The living room features a large picture window that lets in lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of space for a dinette set. Home features updated kitchen with ample counter space and a modern bathroom. The detached garage offers additional storage space. Backyard is large and great spot for entertaining. Close to schools, groceries and dining.

Visit www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have any available units?
142 Hollybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 142 Hollybrook Drive have?
Some of 142 Hollybrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Hollybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Hollybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Hollybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Hollybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 Hollybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Hollybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 142 Hollybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Hollybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Hollybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Hollybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Hollybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INSeymour, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INGreensburg, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University