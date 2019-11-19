142 Hollybrook Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

An adorable little 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home with approximately 840 sq ft. The living room features a large picture window that lets in lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of space for a dinette set. Home features updated kitchen with ample counter space and a modern bathroom. The detached garage offers additional storage space. Backyard is large and great spot for entertaining. Close to schools, groceries and dining.



Visit www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.