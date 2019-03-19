All apartments in New Whiteland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard

140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-story home with a rocking chair front porch is situated on a large lot with a privacy fence. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a formal living room and a great room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen with an island. The breakfast area offers access to the backyard. All of the bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space, including the master suite with a walk-in closet. This home is located in Clark-Pleasant school district.

To apply go to : www.GoalProperties.com

Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable fee per pet max of 3 .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have any available units?
140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have?
Some of 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard offer parking?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have a pool?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Hilltop Farms Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

