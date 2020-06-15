All apartments in Munster
Find more places like 8113 Hohman Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Munster, IN
/
8113 Hohman Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8113 Hohman Ave.

8113 Hohman Avenue · (219) 501-5001 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN 46321
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8113 Hohman Ave. · Avail. Jun 22

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors. Lawn included in your rent! Dont worry about street parking with your own garage spot. Apply soon, this place will fly off the market. No pets please. Available June 22, 2020 Please check back as we will be posting a virtual tour soon!

Renters Insurance Requirement: limit of $300,000 for personal liability and $5,000 for medical payments coverage.

QUALIFYING GUIDELINES
1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)
2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS
3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)

INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum household gross monthly income of $4,250. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn included.

Proof of income with your 3 most recent paycheck stubs IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.

APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH (tips included) or Independent Contractors must show a certified copy of tax return and/or tax transcript downloaded from IRS website for the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.

12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application. Minimum household gross monthly income of $4,250.

Showings are on hold for the time being. Please check back to view a virtual tour which will be posted soon! If you have any questions, please contact kyle@reedercompany.com

Please visit our website to apply today: www.reedercompany.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have any available units?
8113 Hohman Ave. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8113 Hohman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Hohman Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Hohman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Munster.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Hohman Ave. does offer parking.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have a pool?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Hohman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Hohman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8113 Hohman Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Park Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INHighland, INSchererville, INLansing, ILSauk Village, ILGriffith, INGary, IN
Dolton, ILGlenwood, ILChicago Heights, ILMerrillville, INHarvey, ILRiverdale, ILHomewood, ILMarkham, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILBlue Island, ILCalumet Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity