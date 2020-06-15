Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors. Lawn included in your rent! Dont worry about street parking with your own garage spot. Apply soon, this place will fly off the market. No pets please. Available June 22, 2020 Please check back as we will be posting a virtual tour soon!



Renters Insurance Requirement: limit of $300,000 for personal liability and $5,000 for medical payments coverage.



QUALIFYING GUIDELINES

1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)

2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS

3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)



INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum household gross monthly income of $4,250. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn included.



Proof of income with your 3 most recent paycheck stubs IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.



APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH (tips included) or Independent Contractors must show a certified copy of tax return and/or tax transcript downloaded from IRS website for the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.



12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application. Minimum household gross monthly income of $4,250.



Showings are on hold for the time being. Please check back to view a virtual tour which will be posted soon! If you have any questions, please contact kyle@reedercompany.com



Please visit our website to apply today: www.reedercompany.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4914886)