Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 AM

2213 N New York Ave

2213 North New York Avenue · (765) 212-0328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2213 North New York Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304
Anthony

Price and availability

Amenities

AVAILABLE August 1. CALL MR. K AT 765-212-0328 or JAROD AT 765-744-1484

REMODELED IN 2018 with a new kitchen, all new flooring and new paint. This is a really nice house.

Quieter neighborhood north of Ball State campus. Central air conditioning, washer and dryer, off-street parking, full basement with utility room. Bonus room upstairs and deck. Tenant pays utilities.

Call Mr. K at 765-212-0328 OR JAROD AT 765=744=1484 with questions and to set up a viewing.
Three bedroom, 2 full baths, with basement, off-street parking, washer/dryer and central air.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 N New York Ave have any available units?
2213 N New York Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Muncie, IN.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 N New York Ave have?
Some of 2213 N New York Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 N New York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2213 N New York Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 N New York Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2213 N New York Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muncie.
Does 2213 N New York Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2213 N New York Ave does offer parking.
Does 2213 N New York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 N New York Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 N New York Ave have a pool?
No, 2213 N New York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2213 N New York Ave have accessible units?
No, 2213 N New York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 N New York Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 N New York Ave has units with dishwashers.
