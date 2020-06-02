2213 N New York Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE August 1. CALL MR. K AT 765-212-0328 or JAROD AT 765-744-1484



REMODELED IN 2018 with a new kitchen, all new flooring and new paint. This is a really nice house.



Quieter neighborhood north of Ball State campus. Central air conditioning, washer and dryer, off-street parking, full basement with utility room. Bonus room upstairs and deck. Tenant pays utilities.



Call Mr. K at 765-212-0328 OR JAROD AT 765=744=1484 with questions and to set up a viewing.

Tenant pays all utilities.