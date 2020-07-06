Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**



Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-up. Four big bedrooms all with closets. Two full bathrooms both with a bathtub and a shower. Covered porch in the rear. Large fenced in back yard. Central air. Shed. Two car attached garage. Off street parking. Plenty of storage space. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with deposit.

--Two-door garage

--W/D hookup

--Fridge and stove provided

--Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewage, gas and electric)

--Fenced in yard

--Pet-deposit friendly



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



