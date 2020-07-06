All apartments in Muncie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1800 N Colson Dr.

1800 North Colson Drive · (765) 288-0890 ext. 970
Location

1800 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN 47304
Orchard Lawn

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 N Colson Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY**

Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-up. Four big bedrooms all with closets. Two full bathrooms both with a bathtub and a shower. Covered porch in the rear. Large fenced in back yard. Central air. Shed. Two car attached garage. Off street parking. Plenty of storage space. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets accepted with deposit.
--Two-door garage
--W/D hookup
--Fridge and stove provided
--Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewage, gas and electric)
--Fenced in yard
--Pet-deposit friendly

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE2227545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 N Colson Dr. have any available units?
1800 N Colson Dr. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 N Colson Dr. have?
Some of 1800 N Colson Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 N Colson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1800 N Colson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 N Colson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 N Colson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1800 N Colson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1800 N Colson Dr. offers parking.
Does 1800 N Colson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 N Colson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 N Colson Dr. have a pool?
No, 1800 N Colson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1800 N Colson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1800 N Colson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 N Colson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 N Colson Dr. has units with dishwashers.
