Monroe County, IN
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

4400 W. Lost Mans Lane

4400 West Lost Mans Lane · (844) 254-7368
Location

4400 West Lost Mans Lane, Monroe County, IN 47404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on almost two acres! The main floor offers new vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. The layout of this home has been reconfigured to offer a large master en-suite and walk-in closet. The walkout basement features a full bathroom, another bedroom, a large laundry room with plenty of storage space, a mudroom and great room with gas fireplace. Enjoy a new roof, new vinyl siding, new decks, new flooring, new lighting, new appliances, cabinets, and a recently built carport off the back of the home. Easy to show!

(RLNE5817637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have any available units?
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have?
Some of 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane offers parking.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have a pool?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have accessible units?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 W. Lost Mans Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
