4400 W. Lost Mans Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on almost two acres! The main floor offers new vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. The layout of this home has been reconfigured to offer a large master en-suite and walk-in closet. The walkout basement features a full bathroom, another bedroom, a large laundry room with plenty of storage space, a mudroom and great room with gas fireplace. Enjoy a new roof, new vinyl siding, new decks, new flooring, new lighting, new appliances, cabinets, and a recently built carport off the back of the home. Easy to show!



(RLNE5817637)