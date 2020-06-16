All apartments in Merrillville
Find more places like 5421 Marcella Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrillville, IN
/
5421 Marcella Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

5421 Marcella Road

5421 Marcella Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrillville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN 46410

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent?
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.
Partially finished basement, great for entertaining and a 1 car attached garage.
Business Hours Mon-Fri 8-4, call 219-888-9125 after business hours you can text 219-200-4027 or email info@olsonpropertyservices. Leave a message as to what day and time you would like to set up a showing.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Marcella Road have any available units?
5421 Marcella Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrillville, IN.
How much is rent in Merrillville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Merrillville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Marcella Road have?
Some of 5421 Marcella Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Marcella Road currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Marcella Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Marcella Road pet-friendly?
No, 5421 Marcella Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrillville.
Does 5421 Marcella Road offer parking?
Yes, 5421 Marcella Road does offer parking.
Does 5421 Marcella Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Marcella Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Marcella Road have a pool?
No, 5421 Marcella Road does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Marcella Road have accessible units?
No, 5421 Marcella Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Marcella Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Marcella Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merrillville 2 BedroomsMerrillville Apartments with Balcony
Merrillville Apartments with GarageMerrillville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Merrillville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, IL
Westmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILLa Grange, IL
Richton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College