9020 North Falling Waters Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly painted! New Carpet! Move in ready! Westport Homes Lexington Model. Spacious Family Room, Living Room/Study/Dining Room, Nook, Kitchen w/Island and Pantry, 2 1/2 Baths, Brick Wrap, and Laundry Room Upstairs with window, and Garden Tub with Separate Shower in Mstr. The home includes 6 panel doors with nickel tustin door levers, 9' ceilings on 1st Floor, brushed nickel light fixtures, abundance of 42" maple cabinets with upgraded shelving, stairway spindles. Pets with approval 25mo per pet + 300 deposit. Washer and dryer 25/mo