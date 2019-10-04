All apartments in McCordsville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

9020 North Falling Waters Drive

9020 Falling Waters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9020 Falling Waters Drive, McCordsville, IN 46055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly painted! New Carpet! Move in ready! Westport Homes Lexington Model. Spacious Family Room, Living Room/Study/Dining Room, Nook, Kitchen w/Island and Pantry, 2 1/2 Baths, Brick Wrap, and Laundry Room Upstairs with window, and Garden Tub with Separate Shower in Mstr. The home includes 6 panel doors with nickel tustin door levers, 9' ceilings on 1st Floor, brushed nickel light fixtures, abundance of 42" maple cabinets with upgraded shelving, stairway spindles. Pets with approval 25mo per pet + 300 deposit. Washer and dryer 25/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have any available units?
9020 North Falling Waters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have?
Some of 9020 North Falling Waters Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 North Falling Waters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9020 North Falling Waters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 North Falling Waters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive offer parking?
No, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have a pool?
No, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have accessible units?
No, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 North Falling Waters Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 North Falling Waters Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
