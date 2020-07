Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super four bedroom, two and a half bath home in the ever popular Gateway Crossing of McCordsville. This home features a living room and a great room, breakfast room and dining room. Relax by the cozy gas log fireplace before retiring to the master suite with double sinks, garden tub and walk-in closets. Laundry room on upper level is convenient.