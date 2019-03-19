All apartments in McCordsville
6771 W. Denton Drive
6771 W. Denton Drive

6771 Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6771 Denton Drive, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Half Off 1st Month Rent!....Beautiful three bedroom & two bathroom ranch style home in McCordsville!!!! - Half Off 1st Month Rent!....This newly rehabbed home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Austin Trace in McCordsville!!! The home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a large backyard and a beautiful pond view. Some of the recent updates to the home are new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, new appliances and so many other finishing touches throughout the home!!! This home rents for $1150.00 with a matching deposit of $1150.00. This home will not be available long so act fast! If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2672038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have any available units?
6771 W. Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 6771 W. Denton Drive have?
Some of 6771 W. Denton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6771 W. Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6771 W. Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6771 W. Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6771 W. Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McCordsville.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6771 W. Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6771 W. Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 6771 W. Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6771 W. Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6771 W. Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6771 W. Denton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6771 W. Denton Drive has units with air conditioning.
