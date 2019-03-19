All apartments in McCordsville
6620 West Del Rio Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6620 West Del Rio Drive

6620 Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6620 Del Rio Dr, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! You'll love this open and spacious 5 bedroom home that backs up to large pond located in an excellent neighborhood. Master suite has an abundance of natural light with to 2 over sized closets and a Jacuzzi tub. Gorgeous cabinets, beautiful stainless steel appliances, and island with seating area can be found in this roomy kitchen. Wonderful lighting fixtures and flooring throughout the home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have any available units?
6620 West Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
Is 6620 West Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6620 West Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 West Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 West Del Rio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive offer parking?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have a pool?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 West Del Rio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 West Del Rio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

