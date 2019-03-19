6620 West Del Rio Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! You'll love this open and spacious 5 bedroom home that backs up to large pond located in an excellent neighborhood. Master suite has an abundance of natural light with to 2 over sized closets and a Jacuzzi tub. Gorgeous cabinets, beautiful stainless steel appliances, and island with seating area can be found in this roomy kitchen. Wonderful lighting fixtures and flooring throughout the home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.