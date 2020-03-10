All apartments in McCordsville
5860 West River Chase Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

5860 West River Chase Lane

5860 River Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5860 River Chase Lane, McCordsville, IN 46055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 4,582 Square Feet. Three Car Garage plus full basement, large Family Room, Sun Room of the Kitchen, Large Loft and the extra large basement allows for plenty of places to retreat to. Formal Dining Room, Den, land large Breakfast Area. The upper level boasts the Master Bedroom Suite with double walk-in closets, Double Vanity, whirlpool Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Nicely landscaped yard. All appliances included. Washer, Dryer, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have any available units?
5860 West River Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 5860 West River Chase Lane have?
Some of 5860 West River Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 West River Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5860 West River Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 West River Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5860 West River Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McCordsville.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5860 West River Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5860 West River Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5860 West River Chase Lane has a pool.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 5860 West River Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5860 West River Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 West River Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 West River Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
