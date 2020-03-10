5860 West River Chase Lane

Amenities
Huge 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 4,582 Square Feet. Three Car Garage plus full basement, large Family Room, Sun Room of the Kitchen, Large Loft and the extra large basement allows for plenty of places to retreat to. Formal Dining Room, Den, land large Breakfast Area. The upper level boasts the Master Bedroom Suite with double walk-in closets, Double Vanity, whirlpool Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Nicely landscaped yard. All appliances included. Washer, Dryer, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal.