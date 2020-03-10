5860 West River Chase Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Huge 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 4,582 Square Feet. Three Car Garage plus full basement, large Family Room, Sun Room of the Kitchen, Large Loft and the extra large basement allows for plenty of places to retreat to. Formal Dining Room, Den, land large Breakfast Area. The upper level boasts the Master Bedroom Suite with double walk-in closets, Double Vanity, whirlpool Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Nicely landscaped yard. All appliances included. Washer, Dryer, Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal.