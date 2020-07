Amenities

range oven refrigerator

This Amazing Home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths this home is the perfect place for you to live. There are lots of updates through the entire home, lots of modern amenities and reasons you will want to check out this home before its too late. The home is super clean with a modern and open feel. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. CALL TODAY to see this place before its already rented!