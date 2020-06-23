8946 East 45th Street

Amenities
**PRICE REDUCED**
Delightful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Ready For Move In! This home has hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. Large living room area flows directly into the kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space. Washer & Dryer hookups. Bedrooms have plenty of space and ample closet space. Detached Garage. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult.
Call today to set up a showing 317-900-4161
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available 10/31/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.