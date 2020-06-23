All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8946 East 45th Street

8946 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

8946 45th St, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PRICE REDUCED**
Delightful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Ready For Move In! This home has hardwood floors throughout and plenty of natural light. Large living room area flows directly into the kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space. Washer & Dryer hookups. Bedrooms have plenty of space and ample closet space. Detached Garage. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult.
Call today to set up a showing 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available 10/31/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8946 East 45th Street have any available units?
8946 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8946 East 45th Street have?
Some of 8946 East 45th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8946 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8946 East 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8946 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8946 East 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8946 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8946 East 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 8946 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8946 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8946 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 8946 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8946 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 8946 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8946 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8946 East 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8946 East 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8946 East 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
