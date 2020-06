Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This is one you have to see to believe! Uniquely updated 2BR 2BA condo, from the amazingly stylish kitchen to the creative bathrooms. Conveniently located off 56th St. on Franklin Rd. Located directly across the street from Lawrence Park. Large backyard with over-sized patio, fenced yard, and outdoor electric supply. It comes with a garage!!!