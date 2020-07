Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

This fabulous 2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and totals 1,632 square feet! Home includeS granite counter tops and cabinet space galore. As an added bonus, the home comes with a fireplace and a fenced in back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.