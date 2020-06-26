Amenities

7810 Clearview Circle / Palatial Lawrence Home Can Be Yours!! -

In this home you are greeted as you walk into this upscale home by a dramatic 2 story entry with ceramic tile. . The kitchen has high ceilings, ceramic tile, pantry and a center island. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, Great room with fireplace, upstairs bonus room and a finished attic space. Large back yard with privacy fence. This house has room for the family to relax and spread out!! This home rents for $1499.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1499.00. Call Michael for showings and more info 317-210-0018.



(RLNE3182713)