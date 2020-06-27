7686 Baywood Drive East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEWLY UPDATED and MOVE-IN READY single-family 2-story-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with spacious yard in the Bay Ridge Community. Located just north of Old Oak Golf Club off of 75th St between Sunnyside and Oaklandon Rd. Convenient access to grocery store, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and gas station at Geist Station or Geist Crossing shopping areas. Enjoy relaxing on the wooded backyard deck. Close to I-465 and excellent school district



FEATURES:

*March 2019 updated roof

*New, plush carpet and new vinyl laminate flooring

*Updated kitchen and range

*Freshly and professionally painted walls

*Energy efficient windows

*Eat-in style kitchen

*Brick wood burning fireplace

*Sun-lit stairwell

*Formal dining and living rooms

*Updated master bath flooring

*Garden tub and walk-in closet

*Includes washer and dryer units



Please be sure to visit this home and call the office to arrange a tour inside. Once you have seen the inside of the property, you may submit an application. Your application is on file for 90 days and may be used for any of the properties we manage. Please review our Application Policy at: https://www.everlane.managebuilding.com Thank you for your interest and we will look forward to working with you!