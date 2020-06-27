All apartments in Lawrence
7686 Baywood Drive East

7686 Baywood Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

7686 Baywood Dr E, Lawrence, IN 46236
Bay Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWLY UPDATED and MOVE-IN READY single-family 2-story-4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with spacious yard in the Bay Ridge Community. Located just north of Old Oak Golf Club off of 75th St between Sunnyside and Oaklandon Rd. Convenient access to grocery store, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and gas station at Geist Station or Geist Crossing shopping areas. Enjoy relaxing on the wooded backyard deck. Close to I-465 and excellent school district

FEATURES:
*March 2019 updated roof
*New, plush carpet and new vinyl laminate flooring
*Updated kitchen and range
*Freshly and professionally painted walls
*Energy efficient windows
*Eat-in style kitchen
*Brick wood burning fireplace
*Sun-lit stairwell
*Formal dining and living rooms
*Updated master bath flooring
*Garden tub and walk-in closet
*Includes washer and dryer units

Please be sure to visit this home and call the office to arrange a tour inside. Once you have seen the inside of the property, you may submit an application. Your application is on file for 90 days and may be used for any of the properties we manage. Please review our Application Policy at: https://www.everlane.managebuilding.com Thank you for your interest and we will look forward to working with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

