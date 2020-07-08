7608 Davis Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Home in Geist Area!!! - This 3 Bed 2 Bath beauty won't last long! Near Geist, charming home with brand new carpet throughout! Lawn care provided by owners. 2 year lease preferred.
Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5755077)