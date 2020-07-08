All apartments in Lawrence
7608 Davis Lane
7608 Davis Lane

7608 Davis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Davis Lane, Lawrence, IN 46236

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Geist Area!!! - This 3 Bed 2 Bath beauty won't last long! Near Geist, charming home with brand new carpet throughout! Lawn care provided by owners. 2 year lease preferred.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5755077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Davis Lane have any available units?
7608 Davis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7608 Davis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Davis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Davis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 Davis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7608 Davis Lane offer parking?
No, 7608 Davis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Davis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Davis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Davis Lane have a pool?
No, 7608 Davis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Davis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7608 Davis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Davis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Davis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Davis Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7608 Davis Lane has units with air conditioning.

