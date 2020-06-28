7524 East 48th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Check out this cute remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in a nice neighborhood! Close to schools, shopping & has easy interstate access. This home features new paint and flooring, an Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a large living room and inside laundry area. An oversized carport provides protection for inclimate weather and the large back yard includes a nice patio area. Appliances include a new stove, microwave, dishwasher stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator.

Qualified applicants will have a combined household gross income of at least 3 times the monthly rent and strong rental history.