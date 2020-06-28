All apartments in Lawrence
7524 East 48th Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

7524 East 48th Street

7524 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7524 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Check out this cute remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in a nice neighborhood! Close to schools, shopping & has easy interstate access. This home features new paint and flooring, an Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a large living room and inside laundry area. An oversized carport provides protection for inclimate weather and the large back yard includes a nice patio area. Appliances include a new stove, microwave, dishwasher stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator.
Qualified applicants will have a combined household gross income of at least 3 times the monthly rent and strong rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 East 48th Street have any available units?
7524 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7524 East 48th Street have?
Some of 7524 East 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7524 East 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7524 East 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7524 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7524 East 48th Street offers parking.
Does 7524 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 East 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 7524 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7524 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 7524 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524 East 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 East 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 East 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
