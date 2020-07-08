All apartments in Lawrence
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7309 East 54th Street
7309 East 54th Street

7309 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7309 East 54th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e2e0fd0ac ---- Located on a quiet street & surrounded by mature tree's, this 3 bedroom home in Lawrence is an ideal place to call home. The home features washer & dryer hook-ups, central air a private drive and a detached garage. Recently undergoing a refresh on the inside, this is a must-see! Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! &brvbar; Contact office for Pet Policy &brvbar; No Section 8 &brvbar; Renters Insurance is required &brvbar; Tenant responsible for all utilities &brvbar; The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Garage Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 East 54th Street have any available units?
7309 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7309 East 54th Street have?
Some of 7309 East 54th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7309 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 East 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7309 East 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7309 East 54th Street offers parking.
Does 7309 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 7309 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7309 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 7309 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7309 East 54th Street has units with air conditioning.

