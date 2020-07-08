7309 East 54th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e2e0fd0ac ---- Located on a quiet street & surrounded by mature tree's, this 3 bedroom home in Lawrence is an ideal place to call home. The home features washer & dryer hook-ups, central air a private drive and a detached garage. Recently undergoing a refresh on the inside, this is a must-see! Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! ¦ Contact office for Pet Policy ¦ No Section 8 ¦ Renters Insurance is required ¦ Tenant responsible for all utilities ¦ The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Garage Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups